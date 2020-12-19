2 men killed, 1 hurt in shooting outside Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting in Columbia left two men dead and one more in the hospital, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday.
The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at the Motor City Market on Fairfield Road. That’s just south of Interstate 20 in the northern part of the city.
Deputies arrived to find three men had been shot.
One of the men died at the scene. Emergency crews rushed the other two to the hospital, where another man died, officials said.
None of the victims have been identified.
Deputies said one of the men who was killed got into an argument with a customer at the store, which somehow escalated into a shooting.
Officials are looking for two suspects, but they do not have a description of them at this time.
Investigators said the shooting was an “isolated incident.”
