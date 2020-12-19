Man, woman killed in early morning house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been killed in a house fire that occurred early Saturday morning.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to a home on Lansing Circle just before 3:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home.
After crews entered the house, they found a man and a woman unresponsive inside.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims as Tyrone Sanders and Connie Sanders.
The cause of death for both victims was due to carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the fire.
The house suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.