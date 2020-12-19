Man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to a deadly early-morning shooting Friday in Florence.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, one person died in the shooting, which occurred in the area of West Dixie and Harrell streets in Florence.
Investigators with the Florence Police Department said officers were called to the shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on the side of the road with a deceased person inside, according to the FPD.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Department said Terrele Rashon Bailey was arrested several hours later in Hartsville on unrelated charges.
Investigators allege Bailey got into a physical altercation with the victim at around 3:15 a.m. and then fled the area after the shooting.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the victim as 27-year-old Lamonte McAllister, of Florence. He added at McAllister was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled at MUSC.
Online records show Bailey is charged with one count of murder and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.
