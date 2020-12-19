Dog believed to be thrown from moving car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Animal Control says a dog’s leg is broken in three places after it appears she was put in a bag and thrown from a car.
Officials say a road crew found her in the median, with plastic around her neck, near the Zion exit on the Parkway.
They say she was unable to move and freezing.
Animal control officials say the dog will have surgery Monday, and it will cost more than $800. Donations are being accepted.
They are asking anyone with information to call 270-826-8966.
