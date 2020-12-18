UofSC to livestream “super conjunction” of Jupiter, Saturn starting Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stargazers unite!
On Friday, the University of South Carolina’s Melton Observatory will live stream the “super conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn starting at 6 p.m.
The observatory staff says the solar system’s two largest planets are appearing closer in the sky than they have in hundreds of years, providing a rare opportunity to see the two planets close together.
To watch the “super conjunction,” head over to the Melton Observatory Facebook page.
