Richland Co. councilwoman indicted on 24 charges alleging misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A member of the Richland County Council will face a judge Friday morning after being indicted on 24 counts alleging misconduct in office.
A state grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Councilwoman Dalhi Myers.
Among the charges are misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000), and use of campaign funds for personal expenses.
Myers has a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.
Read the full indictment:
