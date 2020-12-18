Richland Co. councilwoman indicted on 24 charges alleging misconduct in office

A state grand jury indicted Councilwoman Dalhi Myers on 24 counts. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | December 18, 2020 at 8:56 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 9:00 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A member of the Richland County Council will face a judge Friday morning after being indicted on 24 counts alleging misconduct in office.

A state grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Councilwoman Dalhi Myers.

Among the charges are misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000), and use of campaign funds for personal expenses.

Myers has a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.

If WIS is permitted, the hearing will be streamed live right here.

Read the full indictment:

