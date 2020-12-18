Richland Co. councilwoman indicted on 24 corruption charges

A state grand jury indicted Councilwoman Dalhi Myers on 24 counts. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | December 18, 2020 at 8:56 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 10:41 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A member of the Richland County Council faced a judge Friday morning after being indicted on 24 counts alleging misconduct in office.

A state grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Councilwoman Dalhi Myers.

Among the charges are misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000), and use of campaign funds for personal expenses.

Myers had a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.

During the hearing Friday morning, prosecutors claimed Myers traveled to Greece, Detroit, Nashville, Illinois and Georgia on the tax payer’s dime.

On each of those trips, Myers used her Richland County purchasing card and claimed the expenses as business-related. Those expenses included airfare, lodging and meals, the indictment alleges.

Prosecutors argue the trips were personal and should not have been covered by public funds.

The indictment further alleges Myers used her purchasing card at stores for personal items, including books, clothing, gift cards, snacks and candy.

It also claims she wrote a cold check in the amount of $27,000 to Richland County.

The judge granted her a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. She must also surrender her passport and hand over all county property, the judge ordered.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her attorney argued she should be allowed to drive herself to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for processing. The judge agreed.

Read the full indictment:

