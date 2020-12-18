Police in Chapin seek suspect wanted for armed robbery at Food Lion

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
The incident happened on Amicks Ferry Road.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, and a blue and white hat.
Officials also noted the suspect left the store in a white-in-color Buick Enclave.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Chapin Police Department.
If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please call 803-345-6443.
