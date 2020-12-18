Pair of women arrested, third woman injured after fight leads to stabbing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County have arrested two women after a third woman was stabbed during an altercation on December 14.
Officials said 31-year-olds Silisha Ham and Andrea Strickland were arrested in connection with the incident. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Ham stabbed the 27-year-old woman several times during the fight. Strickland attacked Ham during the fight. Officials said Strickland attacked Ham a second time after the women were separated.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Authorities said the victim is still undergoing treatment.
Ham has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Strickland has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Sumter County deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. Additional charges could be filed.
