Pair of women arrested, third woman injured after fight leads to stabbing

Pair of women arrested, third woman injured after fight leads to stabbing
Silisha Ham (left) and Andrea Strickland (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 18, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 4:10 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County have arrested two women after a third woman was stabbed during an altercation on December 14.

Officials said 31-year-olds Silisha Ham and Andrea Strickland were arrested in connection with the incident. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Ham stabbed the 27-year-old woman several times during the fight. Strickland attacked Ham during the fight. Officials said Strickland attacked Ham a second time after the women were separated.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Authorities said the victim is still undergoing treatment.

Ham has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Strickland has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Sumter County deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. Additional charges could be filed.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.