My Take: Arrival of COVID-19 vaccine offers hope during year of hardship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine marks a major turning point in the pandemic.
Earlier this week, South Carolina received thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Employees at Lexington Medical Center were among the first to receive the vaccine.
Many of you have told us that you are reluctant to take the vaccine and have questions about the potential risks.
WIS spoke with some of the leading medical experts in the Palmetto State and here’s what you need to know about the vaccine.
South Carolina is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan. So, that means healthcare workers, as well as staff and people living in long term health facilities, will receive the vaccine first.
Under Phase 1B, people who work in public service, such as first responders, will then receive the vaccine.
Everyone else will receive the vaccine in waves as supplies increase.
In order to improve vaccination coverage, South Carolina will coordinate efforts with pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS in our area.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the vaccine requires two doses taken 21 days apart. And when it comes to risks, the food and drug administration says they did not find serious side effects.
But as you prepare to celebrate the holidays, health officials stress the pandemic is not over yet.
“It’s gonna take time before we’re really gonna start to see numbers go down,” said Lexington Medical Center nurse Ethan Rucker, “so we need to stay vigilant, wear your mask, and do your social distancing.”
Hopefully, the vaccine will create more hope after nearly a year of hardship.
