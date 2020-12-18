Man killed in shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 34-year-old man has died after police say an acquaintance of his shot him during a fight in a Columbia apartment.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 1400 block of Elmtree Road. That’s off Leesburg Road near the intersection with Garners Ferry Road and I-77.
Police say an argument between two men in the apartment led to the shooting.
The victim, who was shot in the upper body, has been identified as Christopher McQueen, the Richland County coroner said.
Officers said the suspect fled after the shooting and they are following “active leads.”
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should contact Crimestoppers:
CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.
LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
