Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Fred

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Fred! He is a handsome 2-year-old basset hound mix looking for his furever home.
This good boy is on Santa’s “Nice” list this year and wishes for nothing more than a home for the holidays!
Fred is so adorable and unique with his long body, short legs and nubby tail! He suffered an injury to his tail before being surrendered to a municipal shelter where they had to amputate most of it.
Like too many dogs in shelters, Fred is Heartworm positive. Luckily, Pawmetto Lifeline covers 100% of that Heartworm treatment so Fred can live a happy and healthy life.
Fred does great with other dogs. If you are interested in adopting Fred, he would love to meet your pups for a playdate to see how everyone gets along!
We know Fred’s forever family is out there. We hope he doesn’t have to wait too long! Let’s get Fred a home for the holidays!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Also don’t forget -- Kitten Palooza is going on now through Wednesday, Dec. 23. Get $50 off the adoption fee for kittens!
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.