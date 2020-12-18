Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Fred

Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Fred
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 12:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Fred! He is a handsome 2-year-old basset hound mix looking for his furever home.

This good boy is on Santa’s “Nice” list this year and wishes for nothing more than a home for the holidays!

Fred is so adorable and unique with his long body, short legs and nubby tail! He suffered an injury to his tail before being surrendered to a municipal shelter where they had to amputate most of it.

Like too many dogs in shelters, Fred is Heartworm positive. Luckily, Pawmetto Lifeline covers 100% of that Heartworm treatment so Fred can live a happy and healthy life.

Fred does great with other dogs. If you are interested in adopting Fred, he would love to meet your pups for a playdate to see how everyone gets along!

We know Fred’s forever family is out there. We hope he doesn’t have to wait too long! Let’s get Fred a home for the holidays!

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

Also don’t forget -- Kitten Palooza is going on now through Wednesday, Dec. 23. Get $50 off the adoption fee for kittens!

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.