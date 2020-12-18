First Alert Forecast: Sunny Saturday, showers on Sunday, then even more rain for Christmas Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend will not be a washout, but a few showers will move in on Sunday. We’re also tracking heavier rain by next Thursday, which is Christmas Eve.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cold with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Bundle up!
· Saturday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry with high temperatures in the low 50s.
· A cold front will bring scattered showers to the Midlands Sunday (50%), followed by a few more showers, mainly Monday morning (30%).
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve, then around 45 by Christmas Day.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. A frontal system will bring rainy, windy conditions to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 60% for now.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cold in the Midlands, with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Bundle up and care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
We’re not expecting rain all weekend! But prepare for increasing showers Sunday, then again on Monday.
On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Enjoy.
A cold front from the west will slide in on Sunday, giving way to scattered showers in the Midlands. Some of the rain will be light to moderate in the area. And the rain will be on and off, so keep that in mind. Sunday is not an Alert Day right now, but we’ll keep you posted to any changes. Rain changes are around 50%. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
An area of low pressure will move into the area Monday, giving way to a little more rain (30% chance). Monday is the first day of winter by the way. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs will climb into the low 60s Tuesday through Christmas Eve.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day. Thursday is Christmas Eve.
A frontal system will move in from the west. The front will bring a good chance of rain to the area. Some of the rain will be steady and heavy. Winds will also be gusty. Rain chances are around 60%.
Behind this front, our temperatures will plunge. Morning temperatures Christmas Day will be in the lower 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. We’ll generally see dry weather for Christmas Day.
But let’s pay attention to the forecast through the week. We’ll need to watch for any precipitation issues Thursday night as the temperatures start to drop. For now, we’re tracking rain for the Midlands, but stay tuned.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs near 50.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Alert Day Thursday (Christmas Eve): Mostly Cloudy. Rainy & Windy (60%). Highs near 60.
Christmas Day: Partly Cloudy. Isolated AM Shower (20%). Much Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
