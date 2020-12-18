First Alert Forecast: Sun returns today, and there’s a chance of showers Sunday

High pressure builds Tuesday and that keeps the sunshine around and warms us up. Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 60s. We stay in the low 60s until Christmas Eve. A large cold front approaches on Thursday and that increases our chance of rain to 50%. It moves through overnight, right when Santa is making his rounds, so he’s going to have to deal with some gusty winds and colder temps. Which he’s used to.