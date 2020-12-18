First Alert Forecast: Sun returns today, and there’s a chance of showers Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got sunshine today, but staying cool. In fact the cool temps stick around for the weekend with a chance of rain Sunday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Hello sunshine! We’ve missed you. We see mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
· Temps are cold to start your Saturday, upper 20s.
· Expect low 50s for highs both Saturday and Sunday.
· Showers are possible Sunday and Monday (40%).
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve with a 50% chance of showers. We’ll keep you posted.
· Christmas day we are cooling off with breezy winds. Skies are mostly sunny.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got another cool day today, but at least there’s sunshine. High pressure builds from the west and clears us up. In the upper levels of the atmosphere we have a large ridge. All this means is sinking air occurring over the region providing the clear sky and dry conditions. High temps will be in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon.
The high sits over the Carolinas tonight into Saturday morning. This will get our temps down to the upper 20s. A chilly start. Highs will reach the low 50s by the afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny skies.
A trough in the jet stream approaches Saturday night into Sunday. This increases our chance of rain to 40-50%. Expect cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Showers will be on and off throughout the day.
The showers last into Monday morning. Lows are in the mid 40s and skies start to clear up by the afternoon. High temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure builds Tuesday and that keeps the sunshine around and warms us up. Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 60s. We stay in the low 60s until Christmas Eve. A large cold front approaches on Thursday and that increases our chance of rain to 50%. It moves through overnight, right when Santa is making his rounds, so he’s going to have to deal with some gusty winds and colder temps. Which he’s used to.
Highs on Christmas are in the low 40s with sunshine. It will likely be a breezy to gusty day as the colder air pushes in.
Today: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%-50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Christmas Eve (Thursday): Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
Christmas (Friday): Sunny, breezy, and cold. Highs in the low 40s.
