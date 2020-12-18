CPD in search of persons of interest in connection with Assembly Street shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for persons of interest who may have information about a shooting that happened on December 8.
According to authorities, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Assembly Street.
Officials are hoping to speak to the occupants of an orange Dodge Charger with black rims. They believe the occupants may have more information about the shooting.
If you have any information about this vehicle or the whereabouts of the persons of interest who may have been in this car, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.