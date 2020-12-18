ALERT DAY: Alert Day posted for Christmas Eve as we track rainy, windy conditions in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a steady, heavy rain as we move through Christmas Eve.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Christmas Eve (Thursday) is an Alert Day.
- A cold front brings a steady, heavy rain to the Midlands.
- Winds will be a bit gusty, too, on Thursday.
- Most of this event will be rain for the Midlands. However, let’s pay attention to the forecast through the week.
- Much colder weather will move in behind this system. We’ll need to watch for the precise timing of the rain exiting the area and the colder weather moving in.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Christmas Eve is an Alert Day!
We’re keeping a close eye on a frontal system that will bring a good deal of rain to the Midlands Thursday.
Some of the rain will be steady and heavy at times Thursday. We’ll likely also see gusty winds as the front approaches the area.
Many of you might be out and about, getting some last minute Christmas shopping done or other activities, so you’ll need to pack some patience and drive slowly in the rain.
High temperatures will be around 60 Thursday, then fall into the 30s overnight into Christmas morning.
The colder weather will be the biggest challenge with this forecast.
There will be significantly colder weather moving in behind this frontal system as we move into Thursday night. We will need to track the precise timing of the rainfall exiting the area and the colder weather moving in. For now, we’re forecasting the rain to move out to see minimal wintry weather impacts in the Midlands, if any at all. But again, we’ll watch it closely for you.
Right now, Christmas Day looks mainly dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s!
Stay with the WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.