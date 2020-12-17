13-year-old girl missing from Lincoln County home

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Deputies say 13-year-old Ambreal Renay Watson was reported missing on December 16, after her guardian noticed she was not in her room. Officials say she was still at home around 11 p.m. on the night of December 15, when the family went to bed.
Watson is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
When she was discovered missing, the guardian also stated her gray and neon green in color medium-sized bicycle was gone.
Anyone who sees Watson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
