South Carolinians urged to be aware of scams centered around COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States attorney is warning South Carolinians to be on high alert for fraudsters seeking to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccine distributions throughout the state.
According to a press release, residents should be extra cautious for the possibility of phony websites and other communications claiming early access to the vaccine, especially seniors and caretakers.
Officials said the best way to avoid scams is vigilance. South Carolinians should know that they can’t pay to put their name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.
The release states no legitimate vaccine distribution site will call asking for Social Security, banking, or credit card numbers to sign someone up to get the vaccine.
Anyone who has been a victim is asked to not be too ashamed or afraid to report it.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.