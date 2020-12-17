Shooting in Kershaw County puts elementary school on brief lockdown

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - One person was hurt in a shooting that put an elementary school in Lugoff on lockdown briefly “out of an abundance of caution,” officials confirmed.
It happened Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Fort Jackson Boulevard. That’s just off Interstate 20 at the Hwy 601 exit and about three miles from Doby’s Mill Elementary School.
Crews rushed the victim to the hospital but that person’s condition has not been shared.
Deputies say the suspect initially got away driving a gray four-door sedan in the direction of Hwy 601. However, that person is in custody at this time, Sheriff Lee Boan confirmed.
Investigators believe it was a “targeted shooting.”
“We do not feel this was a random act and we have no reason to believe anyone in the area is in danger at this time,” officials said on the KCSO Facebook page.
The sheriff confirmed the elementary school’s lockdown has been lifted.
