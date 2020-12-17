SC DACA recipient concerned looming federal case could ‘dismantle’ his future

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal judge is expected to weigh in on the future of DACA on December 22 and, in doing so, could shape the future for thousands in South Carolina.
DACA is a program that gives children who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents legal status to live and work in the country.
President Barack Obama used his executive authority to create DACA in 2012.
The Migration Policy Institute estimates as of June 2020, there were 645,610 DACA recipients nationwide, with 5,780 in South Carolina.
One of the recipients is Jonatan Guerrero-Ramirez, a Charleston-area resident. He said his parents brought him from Mexico when he was five, and he grew up in Georgia uncertain of his future.
He said he successfully applied for DACA during his senior year of high school and called it a weight off his shoulders.
“Oh absolutely. Finally realizing that I had a chance to further my life here was amazing because one of my biggest fears is I don’t speak Spanish that well, I don’t really know how to read or write Spanish that well. For a lot of folks, a lot of DACA people, that’s the reality for us,” he said.
He now works for the LGBTQI+ non-profit We Are Family in Charleston.
“Thinking about, you know, when I was a teenager, that queer teenager, I wish I had someone to let me know that it’s okay if you’re undocumented, you will thrive past this,” he said.
During the Trump administration, the DACA program went through a series of legal challenges.
The latest is a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. In the lawsuit, he argues the DACA program has cost Texas millions of dollars in social services (law enforcement, education, and healthcare).
Texas is joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, Nebraska, and South Carolina in the suit.
It will be heard in a Texas federal court on Dec. 22.
Ramirez said the challenges to the program has left him with uncertainty.
“Why are you trying to dismantle our future here? A lot of folks call us kids now, we’re the DACA kids. We’re no longer kids anymore,” he said.
Immigration Policy Attorney for S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center Louise Pocock said it’s unclear how the federal case will play out in court, but a permanent solution could be handled by Congress.
“If the federal judge does issue that [DACA is unlawful], it could be appealed, there’s really no realistic timeframe,” she said.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen will hear the case. He has curbed the expansion of the DACA program in the past but also declined to end it.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.