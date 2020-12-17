Orangeburg Co. deputies seek persons of interest after man shot to death at home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that killed a 49-year-old man on Monday.
Officials said the shooting happened at a home on Myers Road just before 9 p.m. Deputies arrived after receiving a call about the victim being shot. When they arrived, deputies found the man lying on the floor just inside the door after suffering a gunshot wound. A witness at the home said there was a knock at the door when the man went to answer it. When he opened the door, he was shot.
Investigators also found several bullet holes outside of the home as well.
The victim was identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office as 49-year-old Karl Williams. Officials said Williams died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Residents in the area told deputies they saw a light-colored vehicle in the area throughout the day.
Officials are looking to speak to the occupants of the vehicle about the shooting.
If you have any information about the vehicle or anyone who may have been inside of the vehicle, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
