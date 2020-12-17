First Alert Forecast: Hold on! We’re tracking a gradual warming trend over the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just hang on! We’re tracking a gradual warming trend in the Midlands over the next few days. Also, we’re keeping an eye on more rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog in the Midlands. A few isolated sprinkles and showers could develop (10-20%). Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.
· Our highs will gradually warm into the upper 50s and the 60s over the next several days.
· A few showers are possible Sunday and Monday (30%).
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve, then around 50 by Christmas Day.
· We’re tracking a 40% chance of showers on Christmas Eve, then down to 20% for Christmas Day. We’ll keep you posted.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog in the Midlands. A few isolated sprinkles and showers are possible (10-20%). It will be cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Bundle up Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for much of the day Friday with highs in the low 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are in your forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday as a cold front pushes in. Rain chances are around 30%.
Another weather system will move into the area Monday with more rain (30-40% chance). Monday is the first day of winter by the way. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s Tuesday through Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day next Friday, we’ll see highs near 50. We’ll see a 40% chance of showers on Christmas Eve and about a 20% chance of a shower for Christmas Day.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Foggy. Isolated Sprinkle/Shower (10-20%). Cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Christmas Eve (Thursday): Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
