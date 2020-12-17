Deputies investigate bank robbery near Killian Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on Thursday morning.
Officials said the incident happened at Founders Federal Credit Union located at 80 Tulip Oak Drive. Deputies arrived at the bank after 10:30 a.m. when a hold-up alarm was triggered. Authorities were told a man entered the bank, passed a note to the teller, and demanded money.
The man, who was seen on surveillance video inside the bank, was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a dark-colored mask, gray gloves, gray sweatpants, and gray and black sneakers.
If you recognize this man, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
