Bond denied for man charged for second robbery in a month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and first-degree assault and battery following a robbery that happened on December 6.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department said Vintrell Thomas is accused of punching a 20-year-old woman in the face at a parking garage located at 1415 Sumter Street in an attempt to steal her wallet. Authorities said Thomas grabbed the woman’s wallet after struggling with her and left the area.
The woman suffered cuts to her hands, face, and body during the altercation.
On November 4, officials said Thomas approached a 20-year-old man and demanded his phone and wallet while pretending to hold a gun. Authorities said Thomas took the man’s phone and wallet before leaving the area.
Thomas was found on Bush River Road later that day after being accused of shoplifting at a store. When he was arrested, officers found the man’s stolen cell phone.
A judge denied bond for Thomas on Thursday. He remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
