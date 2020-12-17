Babcock Building’s cupola to be restored after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Construction work has begun to renovate the iconic Babcock Building in the BullStreet District of Columbia.
In September of this year, a three-alarm fire destroyed parts of the historic building. And in 2018, another fire also left behind damage.
Now, the most visible and recognized part of the building -- the cupola, which was destroyed by fire -- will be replicated.
The first of the construction project’s five phases is expected to be completed and ready in early 2022.
Officials say the entire project will be completed in about three years and cost around $55 million.
The Babcock building used to be a part of the state hospital and was built in the mid-1800s. The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1981.
