What Shane Beamer said about each Gamecocks signee

O’Mega Blake. Anytime you get a guy from South Pointe High School, you know you’ve done something well. There’s been a long line of great players who have come out of South Pointe High School, and he’s the next one. I hope the next of many, many more, for sure. He comes from a great program and is being coached by a great player up there in DeVonte Holloman, who I was around before when I was an assistant coach at South Carolina. I’ve really enjoyed talking to DeVonte a lot over the last few weeks. I want to commend him on a great program he’s running. I’m excited about O’Mega and what he brings to the table. Multi-talented, can do a lot of things, very productive. He’s a guy you really enjoy talking to. He and I FaceTimed back and forth about seven times on Sunday. He wanted to talk, ask questions, things like that. I’m excited about his desire to join the program.