VACCINE FAQs: Doctor answers specific concerns about COVID-19 vaccine

DR. MENKINSMITH: Bell’s Palsy is a type of medical condition where part of the face becomes paralyzed. And Bell’s Palsy can come from viruses, so people who get viruses are at higher risk of having Bell’s Palsy. And sometimes it can be a reaction to certain kinds of vaccines. There has been a lot of talk about the potential of Bell’s Palsy specific to this vaccine. And none of the studies demonstrated a connection between the vaccine and Bell’s Palsy. A few participants in the studies did develop Bell’s Palsy, however, we see people developing Bell’s Palsy all the time especially in a season when we are seeing a lot of viruses in people. But there is no evidence the virus itself is causing Bell’s Palsy.