TONIGHT AT 7:30: How SC schools are confronting the challenges of COVID-19

(Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 16, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 3:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pandemic continues to impact schools across the country.

Here in the Midlands, several school districts are returning to virtual learning due to a rise in covid-19 cases.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., WIS News Anchor Judi Gatson will speak with local school superintendents about how they are confronting the challenges of COVID-19.

Speakers include Dr. Baron Davis with Richland Two, Dr. Gregory Little with Lexington One, Dr. Christina Melton with District Five of Lexington/Richland Counties, and Dr. Craig Witherspoon with Richland One.

