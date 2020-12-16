Sumter man wanted for threatening to rob woman at gunpoint

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for threatening to rob a woman at gunpoint.
The incident occurred on December 4 on Brunhill Street.
Officials say, 24-year-old Ronnie Dashawn Abram Jr., confronted the woman outside of a residence before letting her go.
Abram is described as a 5′10 black male that weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
