Signing Day: ‘Pandemic Posse’ brings Christmas to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Christmas came nine days early for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, and instead of the gifts being wrapped by elves in regular Christmas paper, it was wrapped in National Letters of Intent sent by only the best and the brightest high school players in the country.
Upon the opening of the early signing period on Wednesday, a total of 18 players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 18, prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 3, 2021.
