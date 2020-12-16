Richland 1 in need of bus drivers, bus aides

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District 1 is now hiring bus drivers.
Applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass background checks done by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Richland One starts its bus drivers at $14.63 per hour,” said Dennis Jones, manager for safety and training in Richland One Student Transportation Services. “Plus, we offer flexible hours and $500 signing bonuses for drivers who already have their CDL license/certification and one year’s experience.”
Applicants who do not have their commercial driver’s license and bus certification will also have the chance to take part in a paid six-week CDL training program.
Richland One also offers health and dental insurance along with college tuition reimbursement for drivers who plan to pursue a college degree.
The district is also hiring bus aides to assist drivers, help students get on and off the bus, and maintain quality standards.
You may apply by visiting this link. For more information, you may contact Dennis Jones by email at dennis.jones@richlandone.org or call 803-691-5593.
