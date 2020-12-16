Richland Co. Sheriff Lott tests positive for COVID-19

Richland Co. Sheriff Lott tests positive for COVID-19
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 12:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Sheriff Leon Lott has tested positive for COVID-19.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

According to the sheriff’s department, Lott was tested on Friday after finding out that a family member also tested positive. Initially, the test came back negative.

However, Lott was tested again Wednesday and the result came back positive.

Lott has been self-quarantining since December 9 as a precaution.

Officials said Lott is feeling well and is resting at home.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.