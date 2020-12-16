Richland Co. Sheriff Lott tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Sheriff Leon Lott has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the sheriff’s department, Lott was tested on Friday after finding out that a family member also tested positive. Initially, the test came back negative.
However, Lott was tested again Wednesday and the result came back positive.
Lott has been self-quarantining since December 9 as a precaution.
Officials said Lott is feeling well and is resting at home.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.