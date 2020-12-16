Political leaders from both sides of the aisle mourn the loss of SC Democrat Don Fowler

FILE - Former Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Don Fowler takes the oath as he appears before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs in Washington, in this Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1997, file photo. Don Fowler, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee and mainstay of South Carolina and national politics for decades, has died. He was 85. Trav Robertson, chairman of South Carolina's Democratic Party, said on Twitter Fowler died Tuesday night, Dec. 15, 2020, calling him the Democrat's Democrat." No cause was mentioned, but Fowler's wife said on Facebook that Fowler had been in the hospital this week. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File) (Source: JOE MARQUETTE)