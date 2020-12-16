Police: Carjacking at Bed, Bath and Beyond leads to car chase through Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The driver of a stolen car led deputies on a chase across Columbia early Wednesday morning before escaping, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
It started around 3 a.m. when deputies spotted a car without its lights on near Garners Ferry and Atlas roads in southeast Columbia.
Deputies found out the car was reported stolen to the Columbia Police Department after an earlier carjacking at Bed, Bath and Beyond on Harbison Boulevard.
RCSD deputies tried to pull the driver over but he took off, leading deputies on a 12-mile chase. The pursuit came to an end near 277 and Farrow Road in the northeast part of the county, officials said.
That’s when the man driving jumped out of the car and ran off -- eluding deputies. He is still on the loose.
CPD said there are two male suspects in the carjacking report but they do not have a description of the men.
No injuries were reported during the carjacking or chase.
