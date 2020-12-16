‘I’ll be among the first waiting in line’: S.C. Epidemiologist encourages COVID vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - As the first healthcare facilities in South Carolina begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell encourages people to consider getting vaccinated.
In fact, she said when it is her turn, she will jump at the opportunity.
“We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated, Bell said. “When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated”
The South Carolina DHEC and its federal, state and local partners are committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated.
Health officials say the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states.
South Carolina officials are working to ensure that the most vulnerable is vaccinated first, along with “frontline” healthcare workers.
S.C. health officials warn that it may take months to vaccinate enough of the state’s population.
Until then, state health officials encourage residents and those visiting to wear masks, get tested and stay home when sick, avoid group gatherings, practice physical distancing and, when it’s the public’s turn, get vaccinated.
“The road in our fight against COVID-19 has been long, and it hasn’t been easy,” Bell said. “Many of us have already made significant sacrifices. South Carolinians have lost their loved ones to this deadly disease, others have lost their jobs and their livelihoods. We haven’t yet reached the end of this long road, but I have great hope now with the arrival of the first vaccines in our state.”
Bell said the ultimate goal is to make sure the state, and the country, ultimately ends the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are confident enough vaccines will be available for everyone within the next year,” Bell said. “In the meantime, we remain at a critical point in this pandemic; this is a life and death struggle. Even as the vaccine is being rolled out, we are going to see many more get ill and die from this terrible disease if we don’t wear masks, physical distance, get routinely tested and practice the other safety measures we know work.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.