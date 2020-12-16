First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy today, cool temps stick around to end the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds are sticking around today and temperatures are on the cool side.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with areas of fog, mainly in the morning. Some peeks of sunshine are possible. Highs will be near 50.
· Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low 50s.
· Hard freeze possible Saturday morning with temps dipping into the 20s.
· A couple of showers are possible Sunday into Monday (20-30%) as temps warm up into the 60s.
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve, then around 50 by Christmas Day.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got plenty of clouds throughout the day and some areas of patchy fog this morning. A shortwave in the jet stream will swing over the region bringing the cloud coverage. There’s cool air at the surface and warmer air overriding it aloft creating the cloud coverage. This will keep temps below average with highs near 50.
Tonight the clouds break up a little and we have partly cloudy skies as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Skies are sunny and high temps remain in the low 50s Friday afternoon.
The high pressure keeps us clear and calms our winds. We have lows down to 29 Saturday morning. We have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with temps topping off in the mid 50s.
We are warming up Sunday, all the way to 60! We have a few more clouds though and there’s a 30% chance of showers as another shortwave in the jet stream swings over creating uplift in the atmosphere. The chance of rain lasts into Monday with a 30% chance in the morning. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach 63 by the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs reach the low to mid 60s.
Christmas Eve a strong cold front approaches and brings a 40% chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60s but as the front passes through Christmas night Santa will have some gusty winds and cooler temps to contend with. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach to near 50 by the afternoon Christmas with gusty winds out of the northwest.
Today: Patchy AM Fog. Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Friday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.