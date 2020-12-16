First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, foggy and damp tonight, then our temperatures warm up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a gradual warming trend over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers are possible early. Watch out for areas of fog tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
· Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with areas of fog, mainly in the morning. Some peeks of sunshine are possible. Highs will be in the low 50s.
· Our highs will gradually warm into the upper 50s and the 60s over the next several days.
· A couple of showers are possible Sunday into Monday (20-30%).
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve, then around 50 by Christmas Day.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers are possible here and there early. Watch out for areas of patchy fog tonight into tomorrow morning. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
On Thursday, we’ll start the day with areas of patchy fog. Then, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the low 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are in your forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will be near 60 by Sunday. A couple of showers are possible Sunday into Monday (20-30%). Monday is the first day of winter.
Highs will climb into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve next Thursday. On Christmas Day, we’ll see highs near 50.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Early (50%). Areas of Fog. Cold. Lows in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Patchy AM Fog. Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
