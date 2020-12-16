Dutch Fork’s Will Taylor ‘a great fit’ for Clemson

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Dutch Fork High School’s Will Taylor heads to Tiger Town to play two sports, football and baseball. Clemson football head coach, Dabo Swinney, believes Taylor might be one of the fastest Tigers.
“He can fly,” exclaimed Dabo. “I mean, he can flat-out run. His acceleration makes him special.”
Taylor shined at quarterback with the Silver Foxes this season, guiding them to a fifth straight state title. Clemson plans to train Taylor at QB at first before transforming him into a wideout.
“He’s got great ball skills, very natural ball skills,” Swinney added.
Back at a Clemson camp years ago, Dabo pulled Taylor from the quarterbacks’ group to test his receiver skillset.
“I wanted to see how natural it was,” said Swinney. “It took about two minutes.”
Swinney saw someone he sees developing into an ‘elite’ receiver with Clemson.
Whether he ultimately plays that position or another remains to be seen. That said, Swinney’s confident Taylor will star no matter the role played on the gridiron.
“He’s a winner, a great kid, and a great student,” Swinney added. “He excels at a high level in multiple sports, and we think he will be a great fit for us.”
Taylor will be on a full football scholarship.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.