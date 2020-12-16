Dreams come true for Bengals trio on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At Village Church in Blythewood, three star-studded Bengals gathered together to sign their National Letters of Intent.
The three-star wideout of the group, Joshua Burrell, has been committed to the Florida State for quite some time. Now, it’s officially official as he puts pen to paper.
“Knowing that all my dreams are coming true, childhood dreams of playing college ball,” said Burrell, “I’m one step closer to the league and just making everything happen.”
Burrell has been a dynamic playmaker at Blythewood. He’s ready to deliver at FSU to help rebuild that once prominent program.
“They’re getting a big physical wide receiver,” said Burrell. “Someone who can go up and get the ball. Someone who can play small and have good footwork. I’m just going to work hard every day.”
The Bengals’ strong man in the trenches, Trevor Timmons, joins the fun in the Queen City with 49ers coach Will Healy, signing with Charlotte.
“He’s really innovative,” said Timmons about his new head coach. “He’s creative. He’s always fun. Being on the phone with him, you can’t have a dull moment with him.”
Timmons is also rated as a three-star prospect for the 2021 class on the offensive line.
COVID-19 made the recruiting process a bit stressful for wide receiver Noble Cooper. All the hard work he put on and off the field created Wednesday’s dream experience.
Cooper signed to play in the Ivy League for Brown University.
“The air raid system that they run reminds me of Blythewood,” said Cooper. “We [Blythewood] call plays from the sideline. I like that. Definitely the academics you can’t pass up on that.”
Cooper hopes Brown helps mold him to achieve his future career goal.
“I want to be president eventually,” said a smiling Cooper.
