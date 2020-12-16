Dr. Bell: ‘It may take months’ to vaccinate enough people to return to normal

“We recognize that some people are skeptical of this vaccine. We absolutely understand why some people are hesitant. This skepticism especially resonates among African Americans and other people of color, whose history of how we were once treated horribly in previous experimental research is forever entrenched in our memories. I understand the distrust. But I also know the result of that history. All studies involving humans now require initial and ongoing review to make sure appropriate steps are in place to protect the rights and welfare of humans participating as subjects in research. I want everyone to know these processes were in place in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the review showed they are safe and effective. Unfortunately, groups that have the most skepticism are the same groups that have the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths. We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated. When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated.