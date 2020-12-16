Congaree Elementary moves to virtual learning ahead of Winter Break

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two officials announced Wednesday that Congaree Elementary will temporarily move from in-person instruction to virtual learning.
Students will have a full virtual learning day on December 17 and a half-day on December 18.
Officials opted to move to virtual learning ahead of Winter Break after the number of school staff testing positive for COVID-19 exceeds 10%.
Families of Congaree Elementary students will be able to order free student meals online for December 17 and 18 at PayPams.com
For more information, please call 803-739-8381.
