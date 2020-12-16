Claflin to receive $20M donation from MacKenzie Scott

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Claflin University will receive a $20 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.
The donation, according to university officials, is the largest in Claflin’s 150-year history.
Claflin was one of 384 organizations to receive a monetary gift from Scott, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The list of organizations that received gifts from Scott also included several historically black colleges and universities across the country.
Voorhees College, another HBCU located in South Carolina, also received a $4 million gift from Scott.
