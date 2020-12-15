Sumter father charged after infant suffers head injury, dies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter father has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 11-week-old baby.
Dashun Malik Canty, 23, has been charged with homicide by child abuse and contempt of family court in an unrelated matter.
Officials say the mother of the 11-week-old told them she left the baby with Canty while she went to an appointment on December 13th.
She said when she returned to her room at a Broad Street hotel the baby was alive but unresponsive.
She and a family member then drove the 11-month-old to Prisma Health Tuomey. The baby later was transferred to a Columbia hospital where the family learned he had died.
Medical officials and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said the baby suffered a head injury that they consider suspicious. An autopsy was performed today.
Canty was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on December 14.
An investigation is continuing
