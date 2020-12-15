South Carolina Board of Trustees approves Shane Beamer contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) - The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract with an annual salary of $2.75 million for head football coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday morning.
If Beamer is fired without cause, Beamer “shall be paid liquidated damages in an amount equal to sixty-five percent of coach’s annual guaranteed compensation, pro-rated, for the remaining term of the employment agreement. The university will pay liquidated damages in equal monthly installments until the expiration date of the agreement unless the parties mutually agree otherwise.”
The length of the contract runs from December 6, 2020, to December 31, 2025. His total annual guaranteed compensation is $2.75 million, $1.1 million of which is his base salary and $1.65 million is outside compensation.
Performance incentive compensation is as follows:
- SEC Championship game appearance: $200,000 ($250,000 if South Carolina wins)
- Non-CFP Bowl Appearance (except for Citrus Bowl): $100,000 ($150,000 for Citrus Bowl)
- CFP “New Years 6” bowl game appearance: $300,000
- CFP Semifinal game appearance: $500,000
- CFP National Championship game appearance: $750,000
- CFP National Championship game win: $1,000,000
- SEC Coach of the Year (as recognized by SEC): $75,000
- National Coach of the Year (as recognized by American Football Coaches Association): $125,000
Beamer’s hire was announced by the Gamecocks athletics department on Dec. 6. Less than 24 hours, university president Bob Caslen and athletics director Ray Tanner introduced Beamer as the 36th head football coach in the football program’s history.
Below are parts of the Dec. 6 release from USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations
Beamer, 43, has been an assistant coach at seven Football Bowl Subdivision schools for 21 seasons. During his career, he has coached in 17 bowl games, including a College Football Playoff National Championship Game, has posted 18 non-losing seasons, six of those with double-digit victories, and his teams have won 62.5% of its games.
“I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina,” said Tanner. “He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane’s energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans.”
He comes to Carolina from Oklahoma, where he has served as the assistant head coach for offense for the last three seasons. The Sooners led the nation in total offense, scoring offense, and yards per play in 2018.
The Charleston, S.C., native, returns to one of his previous coaching stops, having been with the Gamecocks for four seasons (2007-10), coordinating special teams and coaching outside linebackers, as well as serving as recruiting coordinator during his last two seasons.
In between stops in Columbia and Norman, Beamer spent two seasons on the staff at Georgia as tight ends coach and special team’s coordinator. In 2017, the Bulldogs won the SEC Championship, finished second in the nation, falling in the CFP title game to Alabama in overtime.
The son of Hall of Fame coach, Frank Beamer, he worked with his father as the running backs coach at Virginia Tech from 2011-14. A 2000 graduate of Virginia Tech, Beamer was a member of five bowl teams (1995-99 seasons) and three Big East Conference championship squads on the Hokie football team as a long snapper and wide receiver. He was a long snapper on the 1999 Tech team that played for the BCS National Championship.
Beamer and his wife, Emily, are the parents of three children - two daughters, Sutton and Olivia, both born in Columbia, and a son, Hunter, born in Blacksburg, Va.
