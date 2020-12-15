Prisma Health will start vaccinating staff Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health received 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning, according to a hospital spokeswoman, who says employee vaccinations will begin around noon.
Those doses will be split between Prisma Health-Richland Hospital and Prisma Health-Upstate, which will serve as the primary vaccination locations for the healthcare system. Dr. Eric Ossmann noted at a roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence last Thursday that Prisma has already identified the most at-risk employees, who will be first in line to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Ossmann also told Vice President Pence Thursday that the healthcare system would be ready to get the shot in people’s arms as soon as the vaccines arrived.
We expect to learn more from Prisma Health during a virtual news conference later this afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.