Officials: Woman shot, killed at stop sign in Lee County

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot inside her vehicle.
Officials say 23-year-old Shakimbra Reames was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Sandy Grove Church Road and Cypress Road when she was struck by a bullet.
Reames attempted to drive away while calling 911 but ran off the roadway and struck a tree near an abandoned house.
She eventually died from her gunshot wound.
SLED is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-484-5353 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
