LIVE: Lexington Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center says UPS delivered 2,925 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the hospital campus in West Columbia at 9:30 Tuesday morning.
The hospital will begin vaccinating employees at 3 p.m.
Lexington Medical Center says its distribution plan takes into account employees’ extent of contact with COVID-19 patients and those that will benefit the most from the vaccine.
According to LMC, the vaccine doses arrived in a box packed with dry ice that included GPS tracking and a thermometer to monitor the temperature. Lexington Medical Center already has freezers that will be storing the doses at the required temperature of minus-70 degrees Celsius, according to LMC spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a historic moment for Lexington Medical Center, our community, and the world,” said Lexington Medical Center President & CEO Tod Augsburger. “We’ve been anxiously anticipating this monumental day and hope it signifies a turning point and the beginning of the end of this global pandemic.”
WIS will get an inside look at how the vaccines are stored and administered at 3 p.m.
This story will be updated.
