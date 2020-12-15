Graham releases statement regarding Barr resignation

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has released a statement reacting to the news that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his position next week.
In the statement, Senator Graham said:
“I have nothing but total respect and admiration for the job done by William Barr as Attorney General of the United States.
As Attorney General, Mr. Barr vigorously pursued the corruption that was Crossfire Hurricane and has made a real genuine effort to restore credibility to the Department of Justice after the leadership of Comey and McCabe.
Attorney General Barr has much to be proud of. When it came to the law, he played it straight and has set in motion many reforms to the FISA process that will pay dividends over time and, under his leadership, the Department has taken a very hard look at social media platforms.
William Barr was the right man at the right time in overseeing highly political investigations and stood in the breach at times against both the left and the right. America has greatly benefitted from the service of William Barr as Attorney General, and I wish him well in all future endeavors.
I have tremendous confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rosen, who will now be the acting Attorney General. He is a good man and will be an ethical leader and a steady hand at the Department of Justice.”
Barr will step down as Attorney General this month.
