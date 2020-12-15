FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Wednesday as we track a cold rain in the Midlands, then our temps will warm up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a cold, steady rain in the Midlands Wednesday. Then, our temperatures will warm up.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands and scattered showers (70%). It will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day!
· An area of low pressure will move up our coast, giving way to a cold rain in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 80%. Some sleet and freezing rain are possible well north. Most areas will see rain though. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s.
· High temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s Thursday into the weekend.
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands and scattered showers here and there. Rain chances are around 70%. It will be chilly and breezy at times. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.
An area of low pressure will track up our coast. This setup will spread a good deal of moisture in our direction, mainly in the form of a cold, steady rain. Rain chances will be highest through your Wednesday morning into the early/mid afternoon. Rain chances are around 80%.
Some isolated sleet could mix in with the rain for some of our far northern communities early Wednesday morning. However, most of the Midlands will see rain since our surface temperatures will remain above freezing. We’ll continue to watch the forecast closely for you. If you’re heading toward the Upstate or in areas in North Carolina near the Charlotte area and the mountains, watch out. Freezing rain is possible.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday. Winds will be a bit breezy.
On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the low 50s.
More 50s are in your forecast this weekend.
Highs will climb into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve next Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Cold. Lows in the upper 30s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Cold Rain (80%). Some Sleet/Freezing Rain Possible North. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
