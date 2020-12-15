FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Today as we Track Cold Rain

We’ve got some chilly temperatures and a 100% chance of rain as 2 low pressure systems near the Palmetto State. One off the coast will absorb the other to the south and west and it marches north to bring heavy snow for the Mid Atlantic to Northeast. For us, just rain. If you are traveling north this morning to North Carolina, please watch out for ice and a snow/sleet mix. Expect around a half inch to three quarters of an inch. Highs will top off in the mid 40s.