FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Today as we Track Cold Rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a cold, steady rain in the Midlands today. Then, our temperatures will warm up a little for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day!
· An area of low pressure will bring a 100% chance of rain today, the heaviest this morning with showers and a little fog possible this afternoon.
· High temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s Thursday into the weekend.
· Highs will rise into the 60s as we approach Christmas Eve.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got some chilly temperatures and a 100% chance of rain as 2 low pressure systems near the Palmetto State. One off the coast will absorb the other to the south and west and it marches north to bring heavy snow for the Mid Atlantic to Northeast. For us, just rain. If you are traveling north this morning to North Carolina, please watch out for ice and a snow/sleet mix. Expect around a half inch to three quarters of an inch. Highs will top off in the mid 40s.
We clear up tonight and cool down to around 36. Thursday a small short wave will bring some clouds but we will stay dry. Highs reach the low 50s.
Friday a high pressure system will hover over the region and will bring sunshine to SC. Expect lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 50s.
We have a few clouds Saturday and temps are down to 29 in the morning but climb up to the mid 50s by the afternoon.
There’s a few showers possible Sunday and Monday, just a 20% chance with high temps near 60.
We have mid 60s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and we stay in the 60s through Thursday. Thursday, Christmas Eve, we have a 40% chance of some showers in the morning with highs reaching 60 by the afternoon. Christmas Day a cold front cools us down and brings some gusty winds.
Alert Day Today: Cloudy. A Cold Rain (100%). Some Sleet/Freezing Rain Possible North. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.